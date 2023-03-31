‘Written all over it’ – West Brom v Millwall prediction: The72

West Brom host Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

West Brom welcome fellow top-six hopefuls Millwall to The Hawthorns on Saturday, for what looks set to be a very closely-contested clash in the Championship.

The Baggies currently sit in 9th place of the table. They’ve lost just one of their last five in the league and went into the international break uneaten in three, but having scored no more than one goal in each of those games.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall meanwhile sit in 6th. They’ve looked good in 2023 but suffered a shock defeat at home to Huddersfield Town last time out, with Norwich City in 7th now just three points behind.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a really important game for both sides. Only five points separates these teams and a win for either will really have an impact on the race for 6th.

“The Baggies haven’t looked as dangerous in recent weeks. They have a few key injuries and are struggling for goals, but they’ve solidified a bit in their past few outings.

“Millwall remain in decent form despite a couple of defeats in their last four games. The Lions have improved their away form since the turn of the year and so they’ll fancy their chances here, but I reckon this one has draw written all over it.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Millwall

Cameron Winstanley

“This game is the best chance West Brom will have all season to recognise their play-off ambitions given the league position that Millwall currently find themselves in.

“Carlos Corberan’s side have re-found their form and will be looking to take all three points to put a top-six finish over the Lions in their hands.

“Millwall would definitely have been rocked by that damaging defeat against Huddersfield Town before the break, and they may take solace in leaving The Hawthorns with a point.

“But given West Brom’s happy habit of picking up 1-0 home wins under Corberan, I’m backing the Baggies to take all three points in similar fashion.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-0 Millwall