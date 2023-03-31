West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Millwall: Key duo could miss season after latest injury blow

West Brom host Millwall in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

The Baggies welcome 6th place Millwall to The Hawthorns tomorrow, for what should be a very interesting match up between two play-off chasing teams.

Carlos Corberan’s side currently sit 9th place of the Championship table and are five points behind Millwall, who’ve only lost four league games since the turn of the year.

West Brom meanwhile have lost one of their last five after a tough vein of form, drawing away at Cardiff City in their last outing.

West Brom team news

It’s not looking good for West Brom ahead of this weekend, after the news that Dara O’Shea has picked up an ankle injury on international duty and will miss the rest of the season, and that Jayson Molumby is touch-and-go to feature again this season, according to BirminghamLive.

Elsewhere, Corberan gave positive updates on Alex Palmer and Karlan Grant but neither are ready to feature this weekend, whilst Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana who are out for the season.

Predicted XI

Griffiths (GK)

Townsend

Pieters

Ajayi

Furlong

Yokuslu

Gardner-Hickman

Wallace

Swift

Albrighton

Dike

1 of 15 Who's scored more goals in the Championship so far this season? Viktor Gyokeres Nathan Tella

Expect changes tomorrow. Given injuries, we could see Corberan revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation that we were seeing earlier in the campaign, with Semi Ajayi and Erik Pieters in the middle of defence.

Partnering Okay Yokuslu in front of the defence will be a toss up between Jake Livermore and Taylor Gardner-Hickman, though the latter seems to share more similarities with Molumby.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.