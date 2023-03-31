Watford team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town: Key man could return for Hornets

Watford travel to face Luton Town in the Championship tomorrow.

The Hornets make the short trip to Luton in an attempt to revive their play-off hopes. Watford are currently 10th in the table and sit five points off the play-off spots. Chris Wilder’s side could only muster a 1-1 draw against bottom of the table Wigan Athletic last time out, making it just one win in five games.

Luton on the other hand are in dreamland. The Hatters sit in 4th and just six points off the automatic promotion places. Rob Edwards’ side are unbeaten in their last six games and have proved to be a tough nut to crack this season.

Watford team news

Wilder revealed that Ismaila Sarr ‘should be available’ this weekend after he missed the last two games and didn’t feature for Senegal during the international break.

Hassane Kamara is also close to a return but Wilder said he will take caution on the left-back’s return, with Kamara not featuring since February. Hamza Choudhury is back after serving his two-game suspension.

Tom Cleverley, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Samuel Kalu, and Edo Kayembe all remain out.

Predicted XI

Bachmann (GK)

Porteous

Cathcart

Hoedt

Ngakia

Louza

Choudhury

Kone

Sema

Davis

Pedro

Wilder has named an unchanged back-line so far since his appointment, and will likely keep with the back-three personnel. Jeremy Ngakia may keep his place at right wing-back ahead of the vastly experienced Mario Gaspar, with the 22-year-old starting the two previous games.

The big decisions will be in midfield, with Choudhury back from suspension he will probably come back into the engine room at the expense of Leandro Bacuna.

Sarr may return but that could be off the bench, Wilder has opted to change the front three to a front two in the Senegalese’s absence and may feel more comfortable setting up the same again away at Luton.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 12:30pm.