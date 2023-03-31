‘They’ll just edge this one’ – Bristol City v Reading prediction: The72

Bristol City host Reading in the Championship on Saturday.

Bristol City welcome Reading to Ashton Gate this weekend. The Robins sit in 14th place of the table as things stand, having won just one of their last five in the Championship.

The international break seemingly came at a good time for Nigel Pearson’s side, who lost away at Swansea City in their last outing.

Reading meanwhile sit in 18th. Paul Ince’s men are nine points above the drop zone and are winless in their last five, losing four of those. Last time out the Royals drew at home v Hull City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Both these sides are pretty out of form right now. And not a lot at all separates them in the table, but one team has enjoyed a much better season than the other.

“Bristol City are certainly holding their own under Pearson, and they have a lot of talented players coming though their ranks. Whereas Reading I fear are barrelling towards League One in the next couple of seasons.

“The Robins are pretty solid at home, albeit not amazing, so I think they’ll just edge this one.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Reading

James Ray

“Neither side has been in particularly inspiring form of late but the Robins can say they’ve successful maintained a strong home record. That could be the difference here too, with Reading performing poorly on the road.

“Paul Ince’s side have lost six in a row away from home, scoring just once in the process. They’re in need of an upturn in form, especially if their points deduction hits before the end of the season too.

“I can’t see their fortunes turning around here though. I’m backing Bristol City to get back to winning ways.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-0 Reading