‘The wheels are falling off’ – Sheffield Wednesday v Lincoln City prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday host Lincoln City in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday are enduring their toughest run of the season to date after going four games without a win.

Their struggles mean the League One promotion race has been blown wide open. The Owls were in a commanding position to achieve a top-two finish but after dropping points in both of their games in hand, in-form Ipswich Town are now back within touching distance. Wednesday still sit in 2nd, but they’re only four points ahead of Ipswich, who have a game in hand.

As for Lincoln City, they’ve seen their form slip away too. Three consecutive defeats have seen them slip to 14th, but they’ll still be hopeful of pushing towards a top-half finish over the final games of the season.

Their struggles on the road have prevented them from achieving anything manful this season though, claiming only seven points from their last 10 away games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The wheels are falling off for Sheffield Wednesday heading into the business end of the season but they have a great chance to get back on track here. Their impressive home record has been maintained due to the fact their recent defeats have come on the road, and with Lincoln poor away from home, I can see Wednesday winning this weekend.

“Lincoln have proven themselves as tough foes this season but ultimately, their season is coming to an end with nothing to play for. The stakes are so high for Wednesday now, and I think they’ll claim a nerve-settling victory here.

“They will need to be vastly improved on recent performances, but I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Lincoln City

Luke Phelps

“I was backing Wednesday to return to winning ways v Forest Green, but that defeat has really opened up the race for automatic promotion in League One, and it will have dented Wednesday’s confidence going into the latter stages of the season.

“Lincoln City have had a decent enough season but they’ve lost their last three now, and a trip to Hillsborough really doesn’t make things any easier from their perspective.

“But the Imps will be buoyed by Wednesday’s faltering form, so I’m going to back them to claim a point in this one.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Lincoln City