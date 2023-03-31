Swindon Town utility man wanted by League Two rivals, report claims

Swindon Town defender Ellis Iandolo is a target for Crawley Town ahead of the summer window, as per a report from The Real EFL.

Swindon Town recruited Iandolo as a youngster way back in the summer of 2015. Since then, the versatile 25-year-old has gone on to notch up 172 appearances for the Robins, chipping in with four goals and 15 assists across all competitions.

He’s found regular game time this season too, playing in 26 games before injury struck earlier this month.

However, Iandolo’s deal is up at the end of the season and now, The Real EFL claims he’s a target for Crawley Town once again.

They state that former Swindon boss Scott Lindsey was keen on signing Iandolo in January and he’s poised to revive his interests in the player when the summer window rolls around, so it will be interesting to see if their successful in their next bid to sign him after failing earlier this year.

On the move?

It remains to be seen just what Jody Morris and co have planned for Iandolo heading into the summer, but he’s shown before under numerous managers that he is a useful asset to have. The Chatham-born defender can play anywhere on the left-hand side as well as in central midfield, also being deployed as a centre-back at times too.

He was regularly involved during Lindsey’s tenure at the County Ground so if he is to move on this summer, Crawley Town could be a feasible option for the defender.

If Swindon don’t renew his deal, Iandolo’s fate will be in his own hands in the search for a new club.