Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Burnley: Mowbray facing defensive dilemma

Sunderland host Burnley in the Championship tonight.

Sunderland welcome the league leaders to the Stadium of Light in the first Championship game back following the international break. The Black Cats have won just once in their last seven games and have slipped to 11th in the table – seven points off the play-off places.

Burnley on the other hand are closing in on a return to the Premier League, sitting 13 points clear at the top of the table. Vincent Kompany’s side will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce in the league as they move closer and closer to the title.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland’s already worrying injury problems got worse over the international break with Daniel Ballard ruled out for two to three weeks with a hamstring injury. Jewison Bennette is expected to miss the rest of the season with a dislocated shoulder too.

The pair join an already crowded injury room that see Ross Stewart, Aji Alese and Corry Evans out for the rest of the season. Elliot Embleton is still not close to a return either after suffering a broken ankle in December.

Defender Dennis Cirkin is expected to return after previously struggling to recover from the effects of a concussion.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Gooch

Hume

Batth

O’Nien

Michut

Neil

Roberts

Diallo

Clarke

Gelhardt

Tony Mowbray will be forced to shuffle the pack in defence amid Ballard’s injury, so Trai Hume could be moved into centre-back with Lynden Gooch coming in at right-back. Cirkin will likely find a place on the bench possibly alongside January signing Joe Anderson, who is another option in the middle.

Amad Diallo missed the two games before a return against Luton Town last time out, scoring a late equaliser from the penalty spot. The Ivorian featured for 75 minutes on international duty and could make a return to the line-up in place of Abdoullah Ba.

The tie kicks off at 20:00 tonight and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.