Stoke City loan man set to be released by parent club this summer, Potters keen on permanent swoop

Stoke City signed Axel Tuanzebe on loan from Manchester United in January.

The Englishman came in as a late replacement for Harry Souttar who sealed a big money move to Leicester City. Tuanzebe arrived lacking match fitness but he’s since worked his way into the starting XI, racking up four Championship appearances so far for the Potters.

He and Stoke’s other January arrivals have really helped to transform the club’s fortunes around this season, with Alex Neil’s side having moved up into 13th place of the table after a run of four games without defeat. And reports emerged earlier this month claiming that the Potters were keen on Tuanzebe, with suggestions that Neil wants to keep the majority of his loan players as well.

And now, an emerging report from ESPN has run the rule over Manchester United’s upcoming summer transfer window. And the report states that Tuanzebe is set to be released at the end of his contract in June, potentially opening the door for Stoke City to make his stay permanent.