‘Simply ruthless’ – Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town host Middlesbrough in the Championship at the weekend.

Middlesbrough make the journey to the John Smith’s Stadium to face a Huddersfield Town side in serious trouble. The Terriers enter this weekend in 22nd place – three points from safety and having played a game more.

Neil Warnock’s side picked up an unlikely three points last time out against play-off chasing Millwall, but they’re going to need to find more results like that to catch the sides above them.

As for Middlesbrough, they are on the shoulders of Sheffield United in the fight for the automatic promotion spots. Boro are 3rd in the table and have won three of their previous four games, hammering Preston North End 4-0 last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Middlesbrough would’ve inevitably been frustrated by the international break with Michael Carrick’s side unrelenting in letting Sheffield United breath in that final automatic promotion spot.

“The break however has given Warnock’s side the chance to regroup before the final run into the end of the campaign, with the side sure to be filled with confidence after the victory at Millwall.

“Huddersfield weren’t fancied to win at Millwall and will need an even firmer defensive performance to stop Boro who’ve bagged 13 goals in their previous four games. I expect Boro will have too much for Warnock’s side to hold out this time.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Middlesbrough

James Ray

“Huddersfield should be buoyed by their win over Millwall prior to the international break but Middlesbrough have shown that they’re simply ruthless under Carrick. Boro could win by three or four against any team in this league on their day, especially with Chuba Akpom in the form of his life.

“The Terriers will need to keep Boro at bay for as long as possible if they’re to salvage anything from this. Wins are what they need but against such strong opposition, a point will do for Warnock and co.

“I can’t see them getting that though. This should be a fairly routine win for Middlesbrough.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Middlesbrough