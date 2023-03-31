Sheffield United to be without 22-year-old for the rest of the season after new ‘complications’

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed Rhian Brewster is struggling with new ‘complications’, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Sheffield United striker Brewster has endured another tough season at Bramall Lane. He’d managed only one goal and one assist in 17 outings before being struck down with a hamstring injury and he hasn’t been available for selection since.

He’s been watching on from the sidelines putting in the hard work in his recovery while the Blades fight it out for promotion. However, it seems the former Liverpool talent won’t be getting back on the pitch before the end of the campaign.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, United boss Heckingbottom revealed there are new ‘complications’ with Brewster’s injury.

He moved to praise the striker’s character despite his continued injury struggles but confirmed that the former England youth international will not make his return before the end of the season. Here’s what he had to say:

“Rhian has had a complication with his injury, so we won’t be seeing Rhian this season. If you had him in the room he would light it up, you wouldn’t think [he’d suffered a setback].

“I have nothing but positive words to say about how he’s handling things. You’re thinking ‘if anyone needs a break I want to make sure it’s Rhian’, but at the minute it’s these things that are out of his control and our control and it’s just not going his way.

“It’s just complications with his injury.”

Looking to next season…

With Brewster ruled out for the rest of the season, the priority will now be getting him to 100% for pre-season. It could be a big summer for the striker given the struggles he’s endured since arriving at Bramall Lane, even if there’s still over two years left on his contract.

He cost the club a pretty penny when joining from Liverpool in 2020 and unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out yet. Brewster has netted five times in 63 outings for the club, also chipping in with an assist.

At 22, Brewster still has plenty of time to come good on the potential he showed as a youngster at Liverpool and hopefully, he can get fit and firing ahead of next season and prove the doubters wrong after a challenging 2022/23 campaign.