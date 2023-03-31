Sheffield United dealt blow in race for Scottish starlet as Premier League club make trial offer

Sheffield United have been dealt a blow in the race to sign Motherwell youngster Jevan Beattie, with the striker offered a trial at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Beattie previously went on trial at Bramall Lane with the Daily Record reporting that the Blades were set to win the race for the U18 striker after United had offered Beattie a scholarship, with a two-year professional contract to follow.

The Motherwell youngster had previously been offered a pro deal at Fir Park with his current deal up in the summer, but the striker looked to have made his mind up on a move south of the border.

However, a spanner has been thrown in the works of the deal with United, with the Blades’ current transfer embargo restricting the signing of Beattie at the moment. The Daily Record have now reported that Brighton have stepped in to offer Beattie a trial as they look at potentially snatching him from under the Blades’ noses.

Set to miss out?

With Sheffield United currently under a transfer embargo by the Football League due to default of payments, they have been unable to confirm the signing of Beattie and could miss out altogether.

The Seagulls have now stolen a march on the Blades, who they may be facing next season if Heckingbottom’s side hold onto their current 2nd place. United are three points clear of Middlesbrough in 3rd with a game in hand to boot, leaving their return to the Premier League firmly in their hands.

But it seems they could taste disappointment off the pitch, with Beattie now looking unlikely to join the same youth academy that saw Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin pass through should he have a successful trial at the AMEX.