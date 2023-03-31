Sheffield United and West Brom join race to sign 10-G/A Championship star

Sheffield United and West Brom are both interested in Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene, reports Irish Examiner.

Ogbene, 25, is set to become a free agent at the end of this season. His four-year stay at Rotherham United will come to an end and for Ogbene, there seems to be a lot of doors opening with reports back in January linking a number of Championship clubs, including, Middlesbrough, Millwall, and Swansea City.

More recently, Belgian giants Standard Liege have been credited with an interest in the Republic of Ireland international. But now, Irish Examiner reports that Championship hopefuls Sheffield United and West Brom are both keen on the attacker.

So far this season, Ogbene has featured 32 times in the Championship, scoring seven and assisting three more in what’s been his most prolific season for the Millers. He was also on target on Ireland’s 3-2 win over Latvia last week.