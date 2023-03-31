‘Serious promotion contenders’ – Coventry City v Stoke City prediction: The72

Coventry City host Stoke City in the Championship at the weekend.

The Sky Blues host an intriguing encounter between two of the league’s form sides. Coventry City are unbeaten in nine games and have climbed to 8th in the table, with the 4-1 win against Blackpool last time out moving them within three points of the play-off spots.

On the other hand, Stoke City will be rueing their slow start to the season with Alex Neil’s side unbeaten in their last four games. The Potters are currently 13th in the table with a top-half finish still achievable.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I’m looking forward to seeing how this one pans out given that both of these sides have made strong inroads up the Championship table over recent weeks. The Potters are unbeaten in four on the road but Coventry haven’t lost in nine overall, so someone’s run could come to an end here.

“Viktor Gyokeres is in imperious form and I fancy him to get on the scoresheet again, so it will just be a case of whether or not Stoke can get back on level terms and take something back to Staffordshire with them.

“This is a tough one to call and it is hard to go against Stoke while they’ve been so impressive of late. That said though, I am going to back Coventry to pick up a win and prove why they’re serious promotion contenders heading into the business end of the season.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Stoke City

Cameron Winstanley

“This has the credentials to be an exciting clash given both sides’ recent form which leaves Mark Robins’ side 5th and Neil’s men 6th in the form table over the last six games.

“Coventry have brought themselves into the mix for a play-off spot but recent draws have knocked their momentum, with the Stoke contest another one that could see their efforts for three points nullified.

“Stoke previously held Middlesbrough to a draw away from home recently and I expect them to frustrate Coventry in a similar vein.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Stoke City