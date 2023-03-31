Rotherham United man ‘ready to play’ after injury lay-off says Taylor, but midfielder ‘remains to be seen’

Rotherham United travel to Hull City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Rotherham United have nine games left to salvage their Championship status for another season. The Millers sit in 20th place of the table and just four points ahead of Huddersfield Town in 22nd, with Cardiff City wedged in between the two teams.

Hull have enjoyed a decent season so far, currently sitting in 15th place of the table but having won just one of their last eight in the Championship.

Ahead of the weekend, Rotherham boss Matt Taylor spoke to the press yesterday and gave an injury update on his side, revealing that Watford loan man Domingos Quina looks set to return to action after spending more than a month on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Taylor said:

“Domingos Quina looks like he’s bright and energetic, and ready to play. He’s trained this week with no real ill effects.”

And midfielder Ollie Rathbone has missed the last four with a groin injury. Taylor said of the 26-year-old:

“He’s done a little bit of work this week. To what level and where that’s put him remains to be seen. He’ll be in with the physios first thing in the morning to see if he’s going to train tomorrow [today].”

A tough outing…

Hull City are set to be backed by a sell-out crowd tomorrow, and so it makes the trip to the MKM Stadium all the more difficult for Taylor’s side.

Rotherham have lot their last two and saw their last outing v Cardiff abandoned. With the likes of Huddersfield Town and Cardiff picking up points of late as well, Rotherham could quickly get sucked into the bottom three and it’ll be very difficult to then get out of it.

But having Quina back will be a huge boost for the Millers, and with Rathbone looking like he’s closing in on a return to action, Rotherham could yet have a decent end to the season and finish above the drop zone.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.