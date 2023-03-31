QPR team news and predicted XI to face Wigan Athletic: Trio set to return but duo could miss out

QPR travel to Wigan Athletic in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

QPR face Wigan Athletic in what’s become a crucial game in the relegation picture this season. The R’s sit in 19th place of the table and just six points above the drop zone with eight games to go, compared to Wigan in last place and now eight points adrift.

Gareth Ainsworth has lost four of his opening five games in charge, going into the international break on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Birmingham City.

QPR team news

Despite QPR’s worrying league position, there’s good news on the squad front with Ainsworth set to welcome back all of Ethan Laird, Chris Willock, and Leon Balogun this weekend.

Elsewhere, full-backs Osman Kakay and Kenneth Paal are nursing knee injuries – Kakay seems to be more of a serious injury whilst Paal faces a late fitness check.

Ilias Chair is touch-and-go to feature this weekend.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Drewe

Dunne

Dickie

Laird

Lowe

Field

Amos

Adomah

Martin

Dykes

The QPR squad is in a real mess right now. Injuries have left Ainsworth with a really imbalanced and misfiring set of players, and he’s yet to really stick with a same XI in back-to-back games.

If any of the returning players are fit to start then they surely will, but it seems more likely to Ainsworth will start them on the bench – Laird though might have to start given the lack of full-backs at Ainsworth’s disposal right now.

Elsewhere, we could see Jamal Lowe and Albert Adomah playing on the flanks – again due to a lack of options – with Chris Martin partnering Lyndon Dykes up top.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.