‘Pretty woeful’ – Cardiff City v Swansea City prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.

Cardiff welcome Swansea to the capital for the South Wales derby, with both sides enduring a season to forget so far. The Bluebirds sit in 21st place, just three points above the drop zone after failing to win in their previous two games.

Swansea tasted victory for the first time in over a month last time out as they beat Bristol City 2-0 to end a six-game winless run. The Swans are 16th in the table – seven points above Cardiff who have a game in hand on their rivals.

Ahead of the clash, a couple of our writers gave their predictions on the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Despite their previous two results, Cardiff had won three out of their four games before and found themselves 1-0 up away to Rotherham United before the game was suspended last time out.

“Russell Martin’s side would have felt the weight of the world lift off their shoulders after their victory over the Robins, but defeat here could see the mood quickly turn sour again and allow Cardiff to draw closer to them.

“I expect this to be a close-fought game with both sides fighting tooth and nail for victory, but I think Cardiff will just edge out their visitors.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Swansea City

Luke Phelps

“There never seems to be a lot of goals in this fixture. And with both sides having been poor this season and with both struggling in the bottom half of the table, I don’t think there’ll be many goals in this one again.

“Both have been pretty woeful in 2023 but Cardiff have picked up enough wins over the past few weeks to sit above the drop zone.

“I don’t think it’ll count for much in a derby though, and I think this could be a bore draw.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-0 Swansea City