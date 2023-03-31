Preston North End team news and predicted XI to face Blackpool: Striker doubtful but defender could return

Preston North End host Blackpool in the Championship tomorrow.

Preston entertain Blackpool at Deepdale in a massive game for the visitors in particular. The Lilywhites were beaten 4-2 at Bloomfield Road earlier on in the season and Ryan Lowe’s side will be out to take revenge to continue Preston’s climb up the table with the Lilywhites sat in 12th place.

Blackpool on the other hand are in a dire situation at the foot of the table, Mick McCarthy’s side are sat in 23rd place and four points off safety having played a game more. They were beaten 4-1 last time out by Coventry City.

Preston team news

Lowe confirmed in his press conference that Liam Lindsay is set to return after missing the last four games with injury, but Ched Evans is a doubt.

Bambo Diaby is suspended after being sent off against Middlesbrough last time out, whilst Greg Cunningham now joins Ali McCann and Emil Riis on the injury list after the defender was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Predicted XI

Woodman (GK)

Storey

Lindsay

Hughes

Whiteman

Potts

Browne

Johnson

Fernandez

Parrott

Cannon

1 of 15 Who's scored more goals in the Championship so far this season? Viktor Gyokeres Nathan Tella

Diaby’s suspension and Cunningham’s injury means Lowe will have to make changes at the back with the return of Lindsay vital to his plans, the 27-year-old will likely come into the line-up alongside Aaron Hughes.

With Evans not likely to start, Daniel Johnson will probably be moved back into the centre of midfield with Troy Parrott starting up top with goals in mind after coming on at half time against Boro. Ryan Ledson started his first game in four against Boro but was hooked at half-time and will be a surprise to start against Blackpool.

Tomorrow’ game kicks off at 12:30pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.