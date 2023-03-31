Opinion: Birmingham City should consider swoop for 25-y/o who Manchester United are set to release this summer

Birmingham City are facing another summer transfer window where they will have to strike shrewd deals if they want to bring in new recruits.

Birmingham City have had to make the most of the free transfer and loan market this season when looking for new recruits, and John Eustace and co will likely have to do the same ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

There will be a whole host of eye-catching free agent signings to be made, and one that the Blues must look at is Axel Tuanzebe.

Heading for pastures new…

Tuanzebe, 25, has been with Manchester United since 2005, making his way through their youth ranks and eventually breaking into first-team football with the Red Devils. He’s played 37 times for the club’s first-team, sometimes finding minutes with the club as a backup option at the heart of defence.

He has had to head out on loan for regular minutes though, previously spending a season with Aston Villa. Stoke City pounced to bring the defender in back in January, and he’s performed well for the Potters when fit. However, he is reportedly set to be released by Manchester United this summer, meaning he will be available for nothing.

That should certainly pique the interests of Birmingham City. The Blues will need centre-back options when Auston Trusty and Dion Sanderson’s loans end and Tuanzebe should certainly be considered. At 25, he’s a good age, he can operate in a back four or back three and has experience of Premier League and Championship football.

Birmingham City and Manchester United have a good relationship too, with Hannibal Mejbri (loan) and Tahith Chong both currently on the books at St. Andrew’s. The Blues should try to make the most of that in a chase for Tuanzebe, perhaps employing both players to give good reviews of their stays at the club.

Tuanzebe will likely have other suitors as he heads for free agency, but that shouldn’t put Birmingham City off trying to strike what could be a great deal this summer.