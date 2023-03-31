Norwich City team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield United

Norwich City host Sheffield United in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Norwich City welcome Sheffield United to Carrow Road tomorrow, in what is a big game in the promotion picture.

The Canaries currently sit in 7th place of te table and have a three-point gap between themselves and Millwall in 6th, with David Wagner’s side having not won in three, but having lost just one of their last eight in the Championship.

Sheffield United meanwhile remain in 2nd place of the table despite some faltering form of late. The Blades have lost two of their last four in the Championship but beat Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarter finals last time out.

Norwich City team news

Earlier this week, Wagner said that he did not expect to have any of his injured players back during this month’s international break, meaning that all of Przemyslaw Placheta, Kieran Dowell, Isaac Hayden, Adam Idah, Jonathan Rowe, and Sam Byram remain sidelined ahead of this weekend.

Predicted XI

Gunn (GK)

Giannoulis

Gibson

Hanley

Sorensen

Tzolis

McLean

Gabriel Sara

Aarons

Pukki

Sargent

With no new injury concerns and no players set to be available again, we should see an unchanged side from the one that drew v Stoke City last time out.

It was a decent result against an in form side and so Wagner may not feel the need to change anything – the likes of Marquinhos or maybe Marcelino Nunez could be options that Wagner brings in from the start if he fancies making some changes.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.