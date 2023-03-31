Newcastle United and Aston Villa among sides keen on Sheffield United standout, report claims

Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic is drawing attention from Premier League quartet Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Wolves, as per Football League World.

Sheffield United man Ahmedhodzic has been a huge hit at Bramall Lane since signing from Malmo FF last summer.

The Bosnian centre-back has quickly become one of the Championship’s standout players, featuring 33 times for the Blades across all competitions. In the process, Ahmedhodzic has helped keep 12 clean sheets, also netting five goals and laying on two assists for Heckingbottom’s side.

The 24-year-old has drawn high praise on a number of occasions for his performances and now, it has been claimed Premier League sides are starting to take note of his talents.

Football League World has claimed that top-flight quartet Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Wolves are all showing interest in Ahmedhodzic. They state that the Blades could be in for a fight to keep their star defender regardless of whether or not they win promotion.

Destined for bigger things?

Ahmedhodzic looked to be a shrewd addition to Heckingbottom’s defensive ranks last summer and he’s proven just why the Blades splashed the cash to bring him over from Sweden. He looks destined for a bright future at a high level and with high-profile interest emerging, it might not be long before he makes a step up.

The Bosnian is an assured presence with the ball at his feet, often linking up play down Sheffield United’s dangerous right-hand side or carrying the ball forward himself. He’s proven himself as a highly capable defender too though, often snatching the ball from opponents to cut out attacks before they can really get started and getting the Blades moving forward again.

His departure would be a big blow for Sheffield United but they should be able to land a good fee for his services, so it will be interesting to see if anything comes of the reported interest.