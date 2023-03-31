Millwall team news and predicted XI to face West Brom: Trio back in training for Lions

Millwall travel to West Brom in the Championship tomorrow.

Millwall head to The Hawthorns for a huge game in both sides’ race for the top-sox. The Lions are currently 6th in the table and three points inside the play-off places. But Gary Rowett’s side missed the chance to pull further clear after they were beaten 1-0 at home by relegation threatened Huddersfield Town.

West Brom enter the weekend in 9th place, five points behind Millwall but with a game in hand, meaning victory over the Lions will put control over a top-six place in the hands of the Baggies.

Millwall team news

Millwall welcomed Billy Mitchell, Tyler Burey, and Mason Bennett back to training this week but it seems like the West Brom clash will come too soon for any of them to start.

Rowett will still be without Callum Styles who is yet to return due to a muscle problem and is the only Millwall player currently sidelined.

Predicted XI

Long (GK)

McNamara

Cresswell

Cooper

Wallace

Leonard

Saville

Honeyman

Flemming

Burke

Bradshaw

Millwall’s line-up has picked itself in recent weeks with Rowett previously naming an unchanged side in the last two games. However, the defeat against Huddersfield may have raised some concerns and could see Oliver Burke come in to start in place of Andreas Voglsammer who was brought off early against the Terriers.

Jamie Shackleton’s recent return to the squad and Mitchell on the verge of a comeback puts a lot of pressure on the place of Ryan Leonard who’s found good minutes in the pair’s absence, starting the previous five games – his involvement is one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.