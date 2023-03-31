Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town: Duo ruled out for Boro

Middlesbrough travel to Huddersfield Town in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Middlesbrough travel to the John Smith’s Stadium in a bid to continue their hunt for an automatic promotion finish. Michael Carrick’s side are currently sat in 3rd place – three points behind Sheffield United in 2nd place but having played a game more, meaning victory tomorrow is vital.

Huddersfield are in a battle to survive the drop. The Terriers are in 22nd place and three points from safety having played a game more.

Middlesbrough team news

Carrick revealed that Matt Clarke and Sonny Finch will both miss tomorrow’s game due to injury. Clarke has been out since November with a back problem whilst Finch was injured playing for the England U18s against Croatia.

Riley McGree missed Australia’s first game due to illness but returned to play the 2-1 defeat against Ecuador and will be fit to face Huddersfield.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Smith

Fry

Lenihan

Giles

Howson

Hackney

Forss

Akpom

McGree

Archer

After Middlesbrough’s 1-1 draw against Stoke City, Carrick brought in Marcus Forss for Aaron Ramsey, with the Finland international scoring in the Preston demolition last time out and likely to keep his place again.

Fresh off signing a new contract with the club, Jonny Howson will likely continue his midfield pairing with Hayden Hackney.

The only doubt about the line-up could be McGree who may be rested after the great distance he travelled during the international break, but such is the winger’s form of late it would be a surprise to see that happen.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.