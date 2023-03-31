Jon Dahl Tomasson makes ‘big surprise’ admission over Blackburn Rovers man’s future amid fresh rumours

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said he hasn’t received official confirmation of Ben Brereton Diaz’s impending departure but a stay would be ‘a big surprise’.

Blackburn Rovers star Brereton Diaz’s future has been subject of speculation all season. When the Chilean ended up staying last summer, many thought he might head for the exit door in January, but a winter move never transpired either.

It was claimed back in January that he’d be heading to Villareal after a pre-contract agreement though, and fresh reports of his impending summer move to El Submarino Amarillo have emerged recently too.

Now, ahead of Rovers’ clash with Birmingham City, manager Tomasson has been quizzed on the new rumours.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the Blackburn Rovers boss stated that while he’s yet to receive official confirmation that Brereton Diaz will be leaving, it would be ‘a big surprise’ if he was to remain at the club. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I think I’ve said it, it would be a big surprise if he is here next season.

“I haven’t had anything (official).”

Heading for pastures new…

After almost four years at Ewood Park, Brereton Diaz looks certain to be heading for pastures new, regardless of the outcome of their promotion push.

The first two years were rather underwhelming but the past two campaigns have seen his stock rise exponentially. He’s become a regular Chilean international after his international allegiance switch and has impressed in back-to-back play-off pushes for Rovers.

Brereton Diaz has notched 14 goals and four assists across all competitions this season after managing 22 goals and three assists last season, marking another impressive individual campaign for the former Nottingham Forest forward. He looks set to test himself at the next level moving forward though, with a move to La Liga sure to provide a new challenge for the Rovers ace.