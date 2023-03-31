‘I can’t say too much…’ – Kompany quizzed on plans for Burnley ace amid Coventry City interest

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has said discussions will be held regarding the plans for Luke McNally in the summer.

Burnley brought centre-back McNally to Turf Moor last summer, bringing him in from Oxford United after an impressive breakthrough season at the Kassam Stadium. Chances proved limited over the first half of the season though, resulting in a winter loan to Championship rivals Coventry City.

Since then, McNally has proven by the Clarets parted ways with a reported £2m to secure his services. The Irishman has been a big hit with the Sky Blues and the club are reportedly interested in bringing him back permanently in the summer.

Now, Kompany has been quizzed on the matter. As quoted by Lancs Live, the Burnley boss stated that discussions will take place over the plans for McNally in the summer once he returns from his spell with Coventry City. He explained:

“We have multiple people, myself included, who watch all of the games from all of our players that are on loan. I can’t say too much at the moment other than we’re pleased with his development, we think he’s in a great environment as well.

“It’s his first Championship season, so he’s actually now establishing himself in this division, which is ticking a box, and then at the end of the season, we’ll have discussions with all the players.”

What next for McNally?

After such a strong stint with Mark Robins’ side, you have to think that McNally has done enough to prove he warrants a chance with Burnley over the summer. He’s made the most of his first real chance to impress in the Championship and has been a key part of Coventry’s ascension to play-off contention.

He’s played all 90 minutes in every Championship game since arriving, with the Sky Blues losing only once in that time. They’ve totalled five clean sheets in those 11 outings too, so it is clear to see just what he’s brought to Robins’ backline.

It is clear to see why Coventry City would like to keep McNally, but it remains to be seen just what Burnley have planned for him as they prepare for their rise back to the Premier League.