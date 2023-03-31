Hull City team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United

Hull City host Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow.

The Tigers have been uninspiring of late with just one win in eight games seeing them enter the weekend in 15th place – 11 points above the relegation zone. Liam Rosenior’s side will likely have done too much already to be brought into danger, but defeat against Rotherham could change that.

Rotherham are 20th in the table and sit four points above the drop zone with a game in hand – the Millers are only seven points behind Hull and know that a positive result could leave the Tigers sweating.

Hull City team news

Rosenior confirmed that Hull will be without Aaron Connolly whose return to training will come too late to feature after he missed the previous seven games. Dimitrios Pelkas also misses out due to food poisoning, whilst Cyrus Christie and Benjamin Tetteh are both out for the rest of the season.

But good news did come with Ryan Woods and Matt Ingram both available for selection again.

Predicted XI

Darlow (GK)

Coyle

Jones

McLoughlin

Greaves

Slater

Seri

Ebiowei

Sayyadmanesh

Estupinan

Traore

Rosenior may name an unchanged back-line with the only uncertainty whether Jacob Greaves or Callum Elder will start, Greaves started last time out against Reading before being replaced late on, but he could start back-to-back games for the first time since February.

The absence of Pelkas will mean that Allahyar Sayyadmanesh should remain on the wing after making a good comeback from a long-term hamstring problem so far. Rotherham’s struggles will hopefully see Oscar Estupinan back in the goals for Rosenior, the Colombian has netted just once since January. He’ll likely be partnered by Adama Traore again for the second game in a row.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.