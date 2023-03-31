Hull City injury latest: Two back but two ruled out of Rotherham United clash

Hull City host Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Hull City return to Championship action tomorrow with a home game v Rotherham United. It’s set to be the Tigers’ biggest home attendance in six years, but it’ll still be a very tough game against a Rotherham side fighting for Championship survival.

The Millers sit in 20th place of the table and just four points above the drop zone, compared to Hull City who sit in 15th and six points outside the top half of the table.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game, Hull City boss Liam Rosenior gave an injury update on his side – Aaron Connolly is set to miss out but Rosenior says he’s back training, and Dimitrios Pelkas will also miss out with food poisoning.

Rosenior said:

“Aaron’s back on the pitch which is great. He’s going to be a few weeks yet, but he’s back running on the pitch today which is really really good. Dimi’s not going to be available… he’ll be touch-and-go, he’s had a bout of food positioning, just our luck, so we are waiting for him to feel better, hopefully he’ll be training tomorrow.”

And Rosenior said of Ryan Woods and Matt Ingram:

“With Woodsy and Matty Ingram, I said that they’d be back available for selection after the break – they are. So that’s a really positive thing for us.”

1 of 15 Who's scored more goals in the Championship so far this season? Viktor Gyokeres Nathan Tella

A huge game…

Tomorrow’s game is set to be memorable one for all the Tigers fans heading to the MKM, and Rosenior will be praying that his players can put in a winning performance.

Having players like Ingram and Woods back will give Rosenior some strength in depth, but the absences of Connolly and Pelkas are big blows – Connolly seems to be closing in on a return to action though and he could well play a big part in Hull’s end to the season.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm and a win for the Tigers could see them leapfrog both Bristol City and Stoke City ahead of them.