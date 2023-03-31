Ex-Sunderland manager lands interim role with Newcastle United

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross has joined Newcastle United as their Head of Coach Development on an interim basis.

Ex-Sunderland boss Ross managed the club from August 2018 until October 2019. Ross took charge of Sunderland’s first season in League One after back-to-back relegations had dragged them to the third tier. In Ross’ first season at The Stadium of Light, Sunderland finished 5th in the table but were beaten in the play-off final by Charlton Athletic after they knocked out Portsmouth in the semi-final.

The Scot was sacked just months later with Sunderland sat 6th in the table, with his replacement being Phil Parkinson. Ross went on to manage Hibernian and Dundee United but has found himself out of a job since.

Now though, Ross is now back in football for now, with Sunderland’s bitter rivals Newcastle United announcing the 46-year-old as their academy’s interim Head of Coach Development on a short-term basis, where he will work alongside former Championship keeper Steve Harper.

Back in the game…

The move to Newcastle is Ross’ third venture into English football in his entire career. He spent a single campaign at Hartlepool United during his playing days before he arrived at Sunderland as manager.

Ross earned the job on Wearside after guiding St. Mirren back to the Scottish Premiership and winning the Manager of the Year title. He was ultimately unable to replicate that success with Sunderland before his sacking, though the club did eventually manage to rise to the second-tier.

His pedigree gained on these shores while with Sunderland should stand him in good stead for his interim role with the Magpies, though he will be hoping to fare better than he did with the Black Cats after failing to lead them to promotion.