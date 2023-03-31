‘Difficult to see them winning’ – Wigan Athletic v QPR prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host QPR in the Championship this weekend.

Bottom club Wigan Athletic welcome fellow strugglers QPR to the DW Stadium on Saturday, for what should be a really interesting clash near the foot of the Championship table.

The Latics were recently dealt a three-point deduction which now has them eight points from safety. Shaun Maloney’s side are winless in eight but have drawn their last two, against Coventry City and Watford respectively.

QPR meanwhile are in 19th and just six points above the drop zone. The R’s have lost seven of their last eight now, having lost 1-0 at home to Birmingham City before the break.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“On the face of it, Wigan are in better form than QPR. The Latics are picking up the odd point here and there whereas QPR seem to be losing every week.

“But with Wigan having had points deducted, their task this season has been made a whole lot more difficult. They’re not down and out, but there’ll surely be an air of pessimism around the club. With seemingly not a lot to play for though they could play without fear this weekend and give QPR a really tough game.

“QPR still have everything to play for given their league position, but they’re so out of form that it’s difficult to see them winning – I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 QPR

James Ray

“With so much going on at the DW Stadium at the moment, QPR simply have to get all three points here. Their fixtures are pretty evil heading into the tail end of the season, so a win could be pivotal in their fight to survive this season.

“Wigan have shown under Maloney that they can scrape a point against pretty stern opposition and given QPR’s struggles, they should be hopeful of getting something from this too despite all the uncertainty surrounding the club.

“But, with the pressure on, I just think Ainsworth will be able to rally the troops enough to claim a big win.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 QPR