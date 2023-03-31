Darren Moore drops Sheffield Wednesday selection hint after forward’s return in Cheltenham Town draw

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said he could play Lee Gregory, Michael Smith and Mallik Wilks as an attacking trio after the latter’s return against Cheltenham Town.

Sheffield Wednesday haven’t been able to call on tricky forward Wilks quite as much as they might have hoped this season. The 24-year-old’s involvement has been patchy, sitting out with a calf problem over recent months.

He made his return in the draw against Cheltenham Town in midweek though, and his impressive cameo looks to have given Moore something to think about moving forward amid the Owls’ slump in form.

Wilks was introduced in place of midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson instead of coming on in a like-for-like sub for one of the attackers, and he linked up well with strikers Gregory and Smith.

Now, speaking to The Star, Moore has said he will consider deploying Wilks alongside the powerful strikers moving forward.

“With Greggers and Smudger and now with Mallik back, if you can get the ball in the box, we know what the three of them can do,” Moore said. “I liked the combination of the three of them, that was a real positive tonight [against Cheltenham]. Going forward the three of them can play together.”

He later added:

“We had to make sure he [Wilks] was right coming out there. They showed the three of them can play together which is pleasing from our perspective going forward. What we have to do is make sure we don’t overdo it with him and that we keep building him up for this run-in.

“In terms of what he can bring us, I looked at them before and I thought ‘The three of them can play together for us’. We had to get back into the game, so I had all three of them on and I was pleased we were able to get back into the game.”

1 of 12 Which club does Adam Reach play for now? West Brom Birmingham City Wigan Athletic Ipswich Town

Food for thought…

With Wilks available for selection again, it will be interesting to see just what role he has to play over the final stages of the season. The four-game winless run will certainly have Moore thinking about changing it up, so the former Leeds United and Hull City man will certainly be in contention when deemed ready to start.

Moore is obviously wary of giving Wilks a heavy workload given his spell out with a muscle injury, but he has shown he could be a great option late on in games, giving the opposition something new to think about when fatigued.

Wednesday will be determined to get back to winning ways at home to Lincoln City this weekend and it awaits to be seen if the boss deploys the trio of Gregory, Smith and Wilks again.