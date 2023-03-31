Cardiff City team news and predicted XI to face Swansea City: Midfielder in line to return

Cardiff City host Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow.

Cardiff entertain Swansea in the South Wales derby with the hosts desperate for a win to keep their heads above water. The Bluebirds are sat in 21st place of the Championship table – just three points above the drop zone. Cardiff are seven points behind the Swans but have a game in hand.

Swansea have breathing space above the drop zone but their dire form of late leaves the rest of their season hanging in the balance. Russell Martin’s side picked up a vital win against Bristol City last time out, but the Swans could be brought back into danger if they lose tomorrow.

Cardiff team news

After an injury scare on international duty, Callum O’Dowda is expected to return for Cardiff after he missed the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against France with a groin problem, per WalesOnline.

Callum Robinson is not ready to return, whilst Jamilu Collins and Ebou Adams remain out. Romaine Sawyers and Mahlon Romeo’s involvement is expected after the pair returned from international duty with St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua & Barbuda respectively.

Predicted XI

Allsop (GK)

Ng

Kipre

McGuinness

Romeo

Wintle

Sawyers

O’Dowda

Philogene

Kaba

Etete

With Robinson not yet expected to return, whilst O’Dowda looks ready to start and Romeo and Sawyers both returned fit from international duty, there isn’t any reason for Sabri Lamouchi to stray from the side that led 1-0 against Rotherham United last time out before the game was suspended.

Lamouchi switched to a back three setup after the West Brom game and will likely stick with the same set-up again, meaning Sheyi Ojo will likely remain out of the side after Cedric Kipre was unavailable for the Baggies clash.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.