Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland: Star men return, passport issue impacts striker

Burnley host Sunderland in the Championship tonight.

Burnley and Sunderland’s Friday night clash marks the return of Championship action after the international break, and the hosts will be hoping they can see out their title push over the coming weeks by continuing their impressive form.

With nine games remaining, the Clarets maintain a 13-point gap to 2nd placed Sheffield United. They’re a huge 16 points clear of Middlesbrough in 3rd too, so it is just a matter of time before their return to the Premier League is confirmed.

They face a Sunderland side that has seen their play-off push fall away though. The Black Cats have been hampered with injuries again in recent weeks and as a result, their performances have waned. Tony Mowbray’s side still sit a respectable 11th place, but they’re now seven points off the top-six.

Burnley team news

Prior to the game, Vincent Kompany provided a largely positive update on the injury situation.

He confirmed that only Lyle Foster was absent from training ahead of the Sunderland tie. The South African has had an issue with his passport, seemingly delaying his return from international duty so it remains to be seen if he is in contention.

Otherwise, everyone else has been back in training. That includes midfielder star Josh Brownhill and second-top scorer Jay Rodriguez, though it remains to be seen if the latter is ready to make his return. It also means Hjalmar Ekdal looks to be fine after a worry picked up on international duty with Sweden.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Roberts

Ekdal

Beyer

Maatsen

Cullen

Brownhill

Benson

Tella

Zaroury

Barnes

With Ekdal and Brownhill ready to go, both should be confident of taking a place in the starting XI tonight.

Jay Rodriguez may well be back in training but after such a long absence, it could be best to ease him into action, so either Ashley Barnes or Nathan Tella could start at the top of the pitch. Out wide, Kompany has plenty of options to pick from, but Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury could be his preference.

The clash kicks off at Turf Moor at 20:00 tonight and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.