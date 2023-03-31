Bristol City team news and predicted XI to face Reading: Key man set to miss out but duo could return

Bristol City host Reading in the Championship tomorrow.

The Robins currently sit in 14th place in the league with three defeats in their last five games seeing them slip away from the top half of the table. Nigel Pearson’s side lost 2-0 to Swansea City last time out, becoming the first side to lose to the Swans since February.

Reading are in trouble with an imminent six-point deduction set to drop them right into the thick of a relegation battle. The Royals are 18th in the table but just one point from their last five games has made their situation perilous.

Bristol City team news

Pearson revealed that Alex Scott will miss the game after suffering a minor knee ligament injury whilst playing for the England U20s.

Tommy Conway and Matty James will return whilst Kal Naismith will likely miss out but is making ‘good progress’ according to Pearson.

Rob Atkinson and Ayman Benarous are long-term absentees.

Predicted XI

O’Leary (GK)

Tanner

Vyner

Pring

Dasilva

James

King

Sykes

Weimann

Mehmeti

Conway

1 of 15 Who's scored more goals in the Championship so far this season? Viktor Gyokeres Nathan Tella

Pearson will likely keep a settled and unchanged backline but midfield is where his headache will start. James is expected to return and should go straight into the starting line-up to partner Andy King in place of Omar Taylor-Clarke who made his first start for the club against Swansea last time out.

With Scott set to miss out, Andreas Weimann could return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench last time out. Anis Mehmeti could also be recalled to the line-up in place of Sam Bell after also missing out against Swansea from the off.

A decision will have to be made on Conway’s fitness, if he’s fit Pearson could bring him straight back into the line-up, if not then Harry Cornick will likely lead the line again.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.