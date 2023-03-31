Blackburn Rovers holding contract talks with 12-goal/assist ace – current deal expires in 2024

Blackburn Rovers are in talks with Tyrhys Dolan’s representatives over a new contract, it has been said by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers’ move to sign Dolan in the summer of 2020 has proven to be one of the club’s most shrewd pieces of business in recent times. He was let go by Preston North End’s academy and was quickly turned into a first-team player at Ewood Park.

Dolan has maintained his place in the side under Jon Dahl Tomasson’s management too, notching six goals and six assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this season while featuring in a range of attacking roles.

Contracts have been a focus for Rovers over the international break and Dolan’s expires next summer, although there is a 12-month extension option included. Now though, it has emerged the club are bidding to secure his future beyond then.

The Lancashire Telegraph has reported that Blackburn are in talks with the 21-year-old’s representatives over a new deal.

They state Dolan is the next player they hope to tie down to a long-term deal after securing the futures of Hayden Carter, Scott Wharton, Jake Garrett, Joe Hilton and Jordan Eastham over recent weeks.

1 of 12 What shirt number did Adam Armstrong wear for Blackburn Rovers? 11 14 7 5

One to hold onto…

At 21, Dolan already has a wealth of Championship experience and he’s certainly got a bright future in the game. He can play anywhere across the front three as well as in attacking midfield, making him a valuable player for Tomasson to have. Given that his best years are ahead of him too, he’s someone Rovers should certainly be holding onto.

The extension option in his deal means Blackburn have the insurance there if they can’t strike a deal with Dolan quickly. However, after their recent work on the contract front, it will be hoped Dolan follows suit and commits his future to the club.

Since signing almost three years ago, Dolan has managed 14 goals and 12 assists in 115 appearances for Blackburn Rovers.