Barnsley set sights on out of contract Scottish centre-back

Barnsley are eyeing up a move for Dunfermline Athletic centre-back Rhys Breen, as per the Daily Record.

Barnsley are looking to see out the season in impressive fashion by making an immediate return to the Championship. Michael Duff has come in and guided the Tykes to a promotion push, with the clubs at in 4th place as it stands.

There will be one eye on potential summer recruits though, with targets already being identified seemingly.

The Daily Record has reported that Barnsley are among the admirers of centre-back Rhys Breen, who currently plies his trade in Scotland’s third-tier with Dunfermline Athletic. Northern Irish side Glentoran are also keen on Breen, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Former Rangers youngster Breen has been a standout performer for the Scottish League One table toppers, helping keep 15 clean sheets in his 25 league appearances while also chipping in with four goals and three assists.

A shrewd swoop on the cards…

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not Barnsley’s rumoured interest develops into anything more serious, but he could make for a shrewd addition to Duff’s defensive ranks if a deal was to come off.

As a Rangers academy graduate, Breen has a solid footballing education behind him and after cutting his teeth in Scotland’s lower leagues, he looks ready for and capable of making a step up.

His contract situation is sure to pique the interests of other clubs, so it won’t be a surprise if Barnsley are in for a fight in the race for the centre-back. Current club Dunfermline are determined to hold onto him too, so it awaits to be seen just how Breen’s situation pans out over the coming months.