‘Desperately need this win’ – Norwich City v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Norwich City host Sheffield United in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich City come into this weekend’s fixtures with the chance to close the gap to the play-off spots again after three games without a win. The Canaries sit in 7th at the moment, three points behind 6th placed Millwall.

David Wagner’s side are still in with a strong chance of earning a top-six finish, but they will be determined to find some consistency again in their efforts to break back into the play-off spots.

As for Sheffield United, they look as though they’re feeling the pressure after losing ground to Middlesbrough in recent weeks.

The Blades are still in 2nd place and boast a game in hand on Boro, but the gap is down to just three points. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have lost four of their last seven Championship games, with nerves increasing at Bramall Lane.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Both teams desperately need this win. Norwich need the three points to keep in touch with the play-off fight while Sheffield United must get all the can from the remaining games to keep Middlesbrough at bay.

“The Canaries and the Blades have both endured tough spells and a win here after the break would bring a much-needed confidence boost for either side. It’s going to be close, but I am leaning towards the visitors.

“I’ve not seen enough to be convinced that Norwich can earn the play-offs and with the stakes so high, I reckon this will end in a huge win for the Blades.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 0-1 Sheffield United

Luke Phelps

“Very important game for both sides this one. Norwich are on the edge of the play-offs and Sheffield United are on the brink of falling out of the automatics, so a win for either side could prove huge in the outcome of their seasons.

“And both sides have been in patchy form of late, so it’ll be interesting to see which way this one goes. Norwich aren’t exactly amazing at Carrow Road this season but United are pretty formidable on the road, so I’m leaning more towards them.

“Right now though, I think they’re too evenly-matched.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 0-1 Sheffield United