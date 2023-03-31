3 centre-backs Barnsley should consider this summer amid links with 23-year-old Scot

Barnsley will be in the market for new recruits this summer regardless of whether they find themselves in the Championship or League One come the end of the campaign.

Barnsley’s current priority will be their ongoing push for promotion, of course. However, one eye will be on potential new additions as the summer nears, with Rhys Breen of Dunfermline Athletic one player reportedly on their radar.

The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and could be on the move. However, it would be wise to consider some alternatives, so here we put forward three other centre-backs the Tykes should keep in mind this summer…

Connor McAvoy – Fulham

McAvoy’s Fulham future looks uncertain as his contract expiry approaches, but he could be a really smart pickup for an EFL side this summer. The 21-year-old has bags of experience at youth level and previously impressed on loan in the National League with Wealdstone, also starting well in Scotland with Partick Thistle earlier this year before injury struck.

He looks a bright prospect for the future and if he does become a free agent, McAvoy would be a shrewd signing for the long-term.

Amadou Mbengue – Reading

21-year-old Mbengue’s Reading contract is also up in the summer and he has made a decent impression in the Championship.

He’s played 21 times in the second-tier thus far, operating as a centre-back or right-back for Paul Ince’s side. Given his age and contract situation, there could be rivals in the chase for his signature so this might only be feasible if Barnsley win promotion, Nevertheless, Mbengue is another player who could be a cheap pickup for the present and future.

Jamie Hamilton – Hamilton Academical

Last but not least is Hamilton, who looks like a bright prospect for the future despite an injury-hit season with Hamilton Academical. He’s not played this season but at 21, Hamilton has already played 75 times for the Accies’ first-team.

His deal is up at the end of the campaign and he previously trained with Brighton and Hove Albion, who have grown a glowing reputation for their recruitment of young players. That should highlight the potential Hamilton possesses, making him one exciting option for consideration this summer.