‘Very beatable’ – Preston North End v Blackpool prediction: The72

Preston North End host Blackpool in the Championship this weekend.

Preston welcome rivals Blackpool to Deepdale in an eye catching clash. Ryan Lowe’s side have climbed to 12th in the table following a good run of form recently, with Preston previously going seven games unbeaten before they were hammered 4-0 by Middlesbrough last time out.

Blackpool on the other hand are in serious trouble. Mick McCarthy’s side are 23rd in the table and four points from safety. The Tangerines suffered a 4-1 defeat against Coventry City last time out after they put six past QPR the game before.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Preston would love nothing more than avenging the 4-2 defeat earlier on in the season and plunging Blackpool into more danger at the bottom of the table.

“Lowe’s side also seem like a different side to the one that fell to defeat at Blackpool earlier on in the season. but they’ll have to put right their poor home form this season which is the second worst in the league this season.

“Blackpool know they’re going to have to start picking up wins soon to save their situation, but I think this feisty encounter will end honours even.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 2-2 Blackpool

Luke Phelps

“Blackpool have given themselves a glimmer of hope in the Championship after that resounding win over QPR. They proved in that game that they deserve to be at this level, although they’re in very serious danger of relegation.

“Preston are very beatable at home but they’re looking pretty solid right now, and they have a new lease of life in attack with names like Tom Cannon and Liam Delap firing.

“I think this game will be an interesting one, but I think that Preston will just nick it.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 2-1 Blackpool