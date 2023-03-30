Tony Mowbray hints winter signing could leave Sunderland on loan next season

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has hinted that Joe Anderson may leave The Stadium of Light on loan next season.

Anderson only arrived on Wearside in January when he made the switch from Everton’s youth side, but chances have been limited since he made the move.

The 22-year-old made his one and only Black Cats appearance back in February when he was a late substitute against Millwall in a 1-1 draw at The Den. Anderson has failed to appear since and has been named as an unused substitute just twice.

Now, speaking to the Sunderland Echo about the centre-back’s future, Mowbray hinted that Anderson may head out on loan next season, pointing at previous players who he sent down the loan road and came back to greater success at their parent clubs. Mowbray said:

“Joe will be travelling with us, he’s doing really well. He’s training well and he’s got a good personality. For me, he’s a centre half in the same mould as players from my previous club like Scotty Wharton and Hayden Carter, young defenders that I sent out on loan to Portsmouth, Cambridge.. and then they came back and played in the first team every week.”

Mowbray continued:

“I’m not saying that’s what we’ll do with Joe, but if we get recruitment right and things are going OK through pre-season, we might have that discussion with him. See if he wants to go and play 25 games and then come back in the New Year and see where we feel he’s at.”

1 of 10 Who is this former Sunderland player? Josh Scowen Arbenit Xhemajli Tom Flanagan Conor McLaughlin

Opportunities this season?

Despite Anderson’s lack of minutes so far this season, the defender could be in line to stake a place in the squad over the remainder of this campaign given the injury nightmare that Mowbray has to deal with.

Defender Aji Alese has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury, whilst Dennis Cirkin is yet to make a full return after still suffering from the effects of a concussion he picked up at Millwall almost two months ago. Daniel Ballard will also be out for two to three weeks after picking up an injury on international duty.

With limited options to Mowbray in defence, Anderson may be about to get his chance and the opportunity to prove he doesn’t need to head out on loan to play first-team football.