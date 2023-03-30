‘They’ll have the last laugh’ – Luton Town v Watford prediction: The72

Luton Town host Watford in the Championship this weekend.

Luton Town welcome rivals Watford to Kenilworth Road on Saturday for a lunchtime kick-off.

The Hatters go into this one in 4th place of the table with Rob Edwards having galvanised the side since taking over earlier in the season. His side are unbeaten in their last six and have only lost twice in the league since New Year.

Watford meanwhile are falling out of the race for the play-offs. Chris Wilder has now overseen three games, taking four points from those games and seeing his side sit in 10th place of the table as things stand.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Watford thumped Luton 4-0 last time these two met. But fast-forward five months to now and I think the scoreline is more likely to be the other way round.

“Luton are so far ahead of Watford in almost every way and I think the Hatters will enjoy this one. They’re in fine form and full of confidence, so I’m going to back them to claim a fairly comfortable, but still very impressive win.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Watford

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

James Ray

“This is a really intriguing clash. Luton Town are on course for another play-off finish while Watford are still in the fight too, not to forget that these two are rivals and the whole Rob Edwards situation after his Hornets departure earlier this season.

“Luton are on fire at the moment and for me, they’ll have the last laugh here. I’ve not been convinced by Watford at all this season and while I rate Wilder, I don’t think he’s going to turn around their fortunes and get them into the play-off this season.

“The momentum is with the hosts and that could be on show here. I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Watford