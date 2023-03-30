Sunderland boss reveals Chris Rigg plan after previous interest from Newcastle United and more

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that starlet Chris Rigg is in his plans to feature over the rest of the season, but admits he’s unsure about the player’s future.

Black Cats youngster Rigg made his debut in the FA Cup third round when he was introduced for the final stages of the 2-1 win away against Shrewsbury Town.

Rigg was later involved against Fulham in the fourth round tie and replay, having his moment in the spotlight ripped away from him as he netted what would’ve been the winning goal in the original tie, only for it to be ruled offside.

The 15-year-old has featured as an unused substitute just once for Sunderland this season in the league, but Mowbray revealed to The Northern Echo that Rigg remains in his plans over the remainder of the season, alongside fellow youngsters Tom Watson and Caden Kelly, amid the club’s growing injury list.

Mowbray said:

“Chris Rigg will come into my thinking for the remaining eight games. You’re maybe looking at Rigg, Watson and Caden Kelly – these are young players who are doing pretty well.”

Rigg has been subject of interest by Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Liverpool with his youth contract due to expire in the summer, but Mowbray admitted he’s not aware of any situation, he continued:

“I have no idea about that (contracts) side of things with him. Kristjaan (Speakman) is the guy who can give an update on that sort of stuff.”

Nothing to lose…

Sunderland had been enjoying a dream return to the Championship following promotion last season, as they found themselves in and around the play-off places. But recent injury problems have seen a drop in form and Mowbray’s side have fallen to 11th in the table.

With Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, and Aji Alese now joined by Jewison Bennette on the injury table for the rest of the season. Mowbray’s squad is now becoming increasingly thinner with opportunities set to come the way of the club’s impressive youngsters. Although the boss did admit their next game against Burnley may not be the right occasion.

Sunderland travel to Burnley tomorrow, with kick-off at 8pm.