Stoke City and Watford interested in Manchester City youngster, report claims

Stoke City and Watford are both interested in signing Manchester City youngster Freddie Anderson, according to Football Insider.

The 16-year-old defender is set to leave Manchester City in the summer and has attracted interest from the Championship pair.

Anderson, who usually plays as a centre-back, has found action with City’s U16 side this season and has been with the Citizens since the age of six. However, his time in Manchester is set to come to an end in a matter of weeks.

The youngster is the son of former Manchester United, Arsenal, Sheffield Wednesday and England man Viv Anderson who won 30 England caps between 1978 and 1988, as well as lifting the European Cup twice whilst at Nottingham Forest.

Anderson’s exit from City has raised interest in the Championship pair, with Football Insider also reporting that Celtic are another interested party.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

On the move…

Both Watford and Stoke have proved in the past they are a good hub of talent production, with Watford seeing Jadon Sancho come through their youth ranks before heading to Manchester City and eventually making a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund.

Stoke have seen the likes of Nathan Collins and Harry Souttar come through their ranks before going onto bigger and better things in the Premier League too, meaning both sides will offer Anderson an exciting hope of following previous success stories from either club.

It remains to be seen who comes out on top in the battle for Anderson though, with Celtic surely an intriguing prospect too.

Watford also host Stoke City on the final game of the season in a clash that could decide the Hornets’ play-off and potential promotion ambitions if they can claw themselves back into the fight before then.