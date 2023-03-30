Sheffield United injury latest: Midfielder out of Norwich City tie after ‘accident’, striker sidelined

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Ben Osborn will miss the Norwich City game after an ‘accident’, while striker Daniel Jebbison is also set to miss out through injury.

The Blades face out of form Norwich City at the weekend, with Heckingbottom’s side looking to claim all three points again to settle the nerves after some tough weeks.

United remain 2nd in the table with a three-point lead over Middlesbrough, also boasting a game in hand. But, four defeats in their previous seven games have seen them stutter recently, bringing the chasing pack back into the fight as the season nears a close.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Canaries clash, Heckingbottom revealed a couple of injury blows too, including bad news on midfielder Osborn. The 28-year-old has played 20 times so far for the Blades in the league this season but has missed the previous three games due to a hamstring injury. Now, after an accident, he’s been cast to the sidelines again. Heckingbottom said:

“Ozzy’s (Osborn) had an accident and he’s seen a specialist. It’s not injury related.

“He’s had an accident and we need to make sure he’s taken care of and his health’s okay. But it’s physical, yeah.”

Young striker Jebbison is also set to unavailable for this weekend’s tie after picking up an injury on international duty with the England U20s.

“He’s hurt his ankle or foot area,” Heckingbottom said. “I’m not sure on the exact type of injury but he’s not going to be available. I hope it’s not [long term]. I’m loath to give dates but hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

Missing for Norwich City…

Osborn’s absence comes at the end of a tough season for the utility man. He’s already been unavailable for 17 games this season and now looks set for another spell out.

Heckingbottom has deployed Osborn across the midfield and at wing-back this season, but the Derby-born man has started just once in 2023 so far.

Jebbison’s absence comes after he was spotted on crutches while on international duty. The 19-year-old didn’t feature in either of the fixtures for the Young Lions but has returned to Bramall Lane with a fresh concern.