Report reveals Millwall’s failed winter pursuit of Championship forward

Millwall failed with a winter move for Stoke City attacker Jacob Brown, it has been said by The Telegraph.

Millwall have enjoyed a strong season to date, with their recruitment providing vital to their success. This campaign has marked another push for the Championship play-off spots and it will be hoped they can hold onto their top-six spot over the final eight games of the season.

In the winter, the Lions made a few additions to their ranks. Forwards Duncan Watmore, Aidomo Emakhu and Oli Burke (loan) all made their way to The Den, but it has now emerged that one player they tried and failed to sign was Stoke City man Brown.

The Telegraph reports that Brown was among the strikers Millwall missed out on in the winter alongside Hibernian talisman Kevin Nisbet and QPR man Lyndon Dykes.

Brown, 24, has managed seven goals and two assists in 37 games across all competitions this season, operating as a striker and out on the right-hand side.

1 of 15 Who played for Millwall the most times? Steve Morison Neil Harris

One for the summer?

It remains to be seen just which division Millwall find themselves in by the time the summer transfer window rolls around, but it will be intriguing to see if Brown is still on their radar.

He’s not been the most prolific forward in his time with Stoke City but the former Barnsley forward is definitely a strong player to have as an option up top and on the right-hand side. Brown is a strong trial presence and works hard in both attack and defence, showing no fear in putting himself about.

At 24, the versatile forward still has the best years of his career ahead of him, but it remains to be seen just where he spends those years amid previous interest from Millwall.