‘Relishing a return to action’ – Burnley v Sunderland prediction: The72

Burnley welcome Sunderland to Turf Moor on Friday night. It marks the return of Championship football after a two week break and it promises to be a tough game for both sides.

The Clarets will undoubtedly go into this one as the favourites though. They remain in 1st place of the table and have a 13-point lead over Sheffield United in 2nd, and they haven’t lost a league game since the start of November.

Sunderland meanwhile sit in 11th. The Black Cats have won just one of their last seven in the league, having lost four of those.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“The international break looks like it came at a good time for Sunderland. Injuries haven’t helped their cause and they don’t look to have many nearing a return to action, but the break will have certainly given the players a good bit of resting time.

“Burnley meanwhile will be relishing a return to action. Promotion is well within their reach now and they’ll be fully focused on securing their Premier League return, and then the Championship title.

“For me, there’s no stopping Burnley at the minute – I’ll say home win.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-0 Sunderland

Cameron Winstanley

“Burnley are cantering towards a Premier League return and should make easy going of a Sunderland side that look to be down to bare bones.

“Injuries to Daniel Ballard and Jewison Bennette during the international break has given Tony Mowbray an even bigger selection headache, and may force the Black Cats boss into significant changes to personnel or tactics.

“Vincent Kompany’s side should be too strong for Sunderland, who will have to show incredible backbone to leave Turf Moor with anything.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-0 Sunderland