Preston North End duo in contention to face Blackpool after injury lay-off + Tom Cannon latest

Preston North End host Blackpool in one of Saturday’s early fixtures in the Championship.

Preston North End welcome Lancashire rivals Blackpool to Deepdale on Saturday. The Lilywhites currently sit in 12th place of the table and have eight games left to close what is currently a seven-point gap to the top-six, whereas Blackpool have eight games to close a four-point gap to safety.

Ryan Lowe’s side have enjoyed a relatively strong season so far, albeit with a few inconsistencies and a few issues to address in the summer. One of those issues is the amount – or lack of – goals scored this season. Preston have netted 34 in their 38 league games so far, with Ched Evans their leading scorer on nine.

But the January arrivals of players like Tom Cannon and Liam Delap have helped to reignite Preston’s attacking prowess, and both Cannon and Evans are in contention to feature v Blackpool this weekend.

Lowe said in his pre-match press conference today:

“They’re all ready to go. Tom Cannon was back on Monday. Ched [Evans] is back training doing his work inside and we’ll analyse him over the next couple of days.”

Cannon was away with the Republic of Ireland U21 side during the international break and he managed to grab a debut goal in a 2-1 win over Iceland. Evans meanwhile missed the last game v Middlesbrough after suffering from whiplash in the game before v Rotherham United.

Lowe also confirmed that defender Liam Lindsay is back in contention after missing the last four.

Finishing strong…

Preston remain in top-six contention, albeit with a play-off finish looking unlikely. Still, a strong finish to the season will set the tone for the next season, and a game v Blackpool presents Preston with a very winnable fixture.

It certainly won’t be easy though. Blackpool have put in some decent performances in recent weeks and they’ll be right up for the fight this weekend, with their Championship status hanging in the balance.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday and will be shown live on Sky Sports.