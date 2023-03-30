Opinion: Tottenham Hotspur links to Burnley boss Vincent Kompany are pointless, here’s why

Tottenham Hotspur are without a manager, and everywhere you look online, it’s one pundit or another urging them to appoint Burnley’s Vincent Kompany.

There have been reports confirming that Tottenham Hotspur have a genuine interest in Kompany. But this link is being hyped up by reporters and pundits who simply want to see Kompany handed the reins at White Hart Lane, after his impressive maiden campaign in English management.

And yes, after the season he and Burnley have had, Kompany is inevitably going to come into contention for some jobs. He’s already had links to the Belgium national job and to Crystal Palace of late as well, but everybody seems to be forgetting a rather key point in this whole charade.

Kompany isn’t leaving Burnley. At least in this opinion. He revealed himself that he signed a long-term contract with the Clarets upon his appointment last summer. He has Burnley on the edge of promotion to the Premier League and he also has his side on track to smash the Championship record for most points in a season. But neither of those things have yet been achieved, and it’s near-impossible to see Kompany leaving Burnley with those two items so close to being achieved.

And what’s more is that reports have suggested Kompany has been promised a significant amount of spending money in the summer, upon his side’s inevitable promotion to the Premier League. Kompany has the chance to take on the Premier League with an invigorated Burnley side which he has put together. Let’s not forget that Kompany was a player who devoted 11-years of his career to one club, and there was surely opportunities to leave along the way that we in the media might not have heard of.

Spurs’ interest is a credit to Kompany as a manager. These links will continue to crop up so long as he’s showcasing his qualities in the dugout. But for the time being, there appears to be no need for Burnley to worry about the future of their manager.