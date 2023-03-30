Opinion: Sheffield United should look to repeat Manchester City loan trick with swoop for 20-year-old this summer

Sheffield United and Manchester City may well have formed a flourishing link this season, with Tommy Doyle and James McAtee both spending the campaign at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United have given regular game time to both Doyle and McAtee, with the Manchester City starlets both benefitting from the time in the Championship. They’ve both proven popular figures at Bramall Lane too; Doyle even etching his name into the history books after firing Paul Heckingbottom’s side to Wembley earlier this month.

Hopefully, their successes can mark the start of a long-standing relationship between the two clubs and in a bid to keep the link going, the Blades should consider a summer loan swoop for City talent Cole Palmer.

Another City starlet in need of a loan?

Both Doyle and McAtee were in need of temporary exits to give them the senior minutes they deserved and looking towards next season, Palmer may well be in a similar position. The wealth of talent City boast out wide and in attacking midfield means the 20-year-old has found game time limited this season, with his 19 appearances totalling just 579 minutes of football.

He’s recently spoken openly about the struggles of this season, and a loan to Bramall Lane could be just what his confidence needs. Palmer is highly-regarded at Manchester City, hence why he has already notched up 32 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, but with regular minutes eluding him, a temporary spell away looks to be best for his development.

Palmer can play on either wing, as an attacking midfielder or in a slightly deeper central midfield role. He’s shown in youth football that he’s a threat in terms of both goals and assists, he just looks like he needs to mature a little more to get the best out of his talents on the senior stage.

With both Doyle and McAtee impressing with Sheffield United, City will know that the Blades can be trusted with their top talents. There’s a growing link between the two sides and a deal for Palmer could only strengthen that bond.

Palmer’s talents could see him excel in either the Premier League or the Championship, so he should certainly be a player in Sheffield United’s thoughts ahead of the summer.