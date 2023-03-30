Neil Warnock sets potential return date for injured Huddersfield Town man

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has revealed Duane Holmes could return against Blackburn Rovers next month after an extended spell on the sidelines.

Huddersfield are embroiled in a real scrap to survive relegation with Warnock’s side currently sat in 22nd place – three points from safety having played a game more.

The Terriers have won just twice since Warnock announced his return to management with the Terriers. The fixtures have made for a tough start for the 74-year-old and the visit of Middlesbrough this weekend sees their tricky run continue.

One player they haven’t been able to call upon throughout is midfielder Holmes, who has been sidelined since January. As a result, he’s not even played under Warnock yet, but good strides have been made in his bid to get back to fitness.

Speaking ahead of the Middlesbrough tie, the Huddersfield Town boss said Holmes could be back to face Blackburn Rovers on April 10th, while there were also updates on Anthony Knockaert and Lee Nicholls.

NW: "Anthony Knockaert is back with the group, but it might be asking a bit much for Saturday but I'm yet to speak to him. "Lee Nicholls has been training, he's working hard and he's been in the gym whenever I have been too so he might get two or three games this season. I've… — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 30, 2023

Survival boost?

With Holmes and Knockaert edging closer to returns, Warnock may aim to have both of the pair available for the Easter weekend, where the Terriers face Watford and Blackburn just days apart.

Holmes’s extended spell on the sidelines means he has been unable to add to his 26 appearances so far this season, playing his last game for the club against Coventry City.

Meanwhile, Knockaert has played just five times for Huddersfield since arriving on loan in January, with Warnock’s first game in charge against Birmingham City the last time he featured. Previous number one goalkeeper Nicholls continues to push for a return to the side after being ruled out since January with a shoulder problem.