Moore quizzed on decision to start Stockdale over Dawson in Sheffield Wednesday’s draw v Cheltenham Town

Sheffield Wednesday drew 2-2 away at Cheltenham Town in League One last night.

The Owls are now without a win in their last four, but they managed to avoid a third-straight defeat in League One after drawing the game at Whaddon Road. Late goals from Aden Flint and Lee Gregory secured the point after the Owls went two goals behind, and Wednesday almost snatched a late winner through Will Vaulks too.

Wednesday have now played the same amount of games as Plymouth Argyle in 1st, but sit a point behind the Green Army. With form faltering, many Owls fans are starting to wonder whether their side has what it takes to secure promotion this season. And many were talking about Moore’s decision to start David Stockdale in goal last night over the usual no.1 Cameron Dawson.

Explaining this decision, Moore said:

“We got two goalkeepers. Exceptional goalkeepers which I’ve always said, and Stock has played tonight. There’s no reasoning behind that.”

Big decisions…

Dawson had look a bit shaky in previous games and so Moore clearly felt a change was needed, despite him claiming that there was no reasoning behind the change.

And Stockdale pulled off some good saves in last night’s game so expect to see the experienced goalkeeper starting against Lincoln City this weekend as well.

It’s another huge game for the Owls who are quickly seeing Ipswich Town in 3rd close the gap. The Tractor Boys have a game in hand and if they win that, they go just one point behind Wednesday ahead of the final run-in.

Sheffield Wednesday v Lincoln City kicks off at 3pm this weekend.