Key Portsmouth figure reaffirms club’s stance on potential summer departure of 26-year-old

Portsmouth chief executive Andy Cullen has reiterated that they plan on keeping Colby Bishop next season amid his impressive form for the club.

Portsmouth’s move to sign Bishop last summer looked to be a shrewd one and the striker has been a big hit at Fratton Park since. The 26-year-old has managed 23 goals in 44 games across all competitions for Pompey, sitting behind only Jonson Clarke-Harris in the League One top scorer standings.

As a result of his displays, claims of interest from elsewhere have emerged. Promotion contenders Ipswich Town are said to be eyeing Bishop if they rise to the Championship and it wouldn’t be a surprise if current second-tier sides emerge as admirers either.

Director Eric Eisner has already said that while an ‘incredible offer’ would be considered, Pompey plan on holding onto their talisman this summer. Now, chief executive Cullen has echoed this stance.

As quoted by The News, here’s what he had to say on the situation:

“With 23 goals this year and still eight games to go, of course there’s going to be interest in anybody of Colby’s age, his ability and given the goals he has scored.

“We are not surprised, but we signed Colby to a long-term contract, which is something that works in favour, and we want him to be a part of our team that takes us to the next level. That’s our focus.

“We’re determined to do our best to make sure Colby and Portsmouth Football Club are working together next season, as well to continue allowing us to grow and develop in whichever division we will be in.”

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Pushing on…

For a while now Portsmouth’s aim has been to get themselves back into the Championship but under previous management, their efforts haven’t been able to bear any fruit. With a new chapter under way with John Mousinho and the helm, it will be hoped Pompey can finally rise from the third-tier.

Keeping key players like Bishop will be key in their bid to do so, so it will be pleasing for fans to hear that the club are keen to hold onto their talisman this summer.

These big offers that have been spoken of could tempt Pompey into a deal, but it can come to a point where the funds received for a player have a wider impact on the team than a single player. At that point, departures are understandable, but it will still be hoped that Bishop remains at Fratton Park beyond this summer.